Randy Orton may refuse to lose to John Cena at WWE Backlash, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Randy Orton shocked fans when he confronted John Cena on WWE RAW, just after the latter's win at WrestleMania 41. However, their upcoming match may not be booked to have Randy lose decisively, or so veteran journalist Bill Apter believes.

Randy Orton is one of the toughest names on the roster today, and his going up against Cena certainly has fans excited. The two are slated to face each other at Backlash, which promises to be a marquee match. Nevertheless, Apter believes that Randy will probably not agree to lose without a controversial ending.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist talked about how familiar he was with The Apex Predator's thinking process in WWE. He stated:

"I know Randy and I know what he will and won't agree to, and I don't think he would be comfortable doing a clean loss to John Cena in St. Louise. I just don't see that happening. (...) I think there would be some sort of controversy in the loss." [From 25:46 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Randy Orton and John Cena down the line in WWE.

