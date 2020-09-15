This week's RAW kicked off with Drew McIntyre cutting a promo about his scheduled WWE Championship title match against Randy Orton.

The Scottish Psychopath challenged The Legend Killer to an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions. Adam Pearce, who has been sort of the acting General Manager in the WWE, interrupted McIntyre's promo and made a really intriguing announcement. It was revealed that Orton has not been medically cleared to compete at Clash of Champions.

Pearce stated that Randy Orton's status for Clash of Champions is uncertain, and there is no guarantee that he could be medically cleared for the title match. Pearce then revealed that if Keith Lee defeated Drew McIntyre tonight on RAW, then the Limitless One would replace Orton at Clash of Champions.

The entire show was built up to the high-stakes main event between Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre. McIntyre and Lee's friendly rivalry didn't last long as the simmering tension blew into an all-out brawl between the two.

Confusion regarding the WWE title match

McIntyre and Lee brawled on a couple of occasions in the backstage area before the time finally came for them to meet inside the ring in the evening's main event.

Keith Lee targetted the 'fractured' jaw of Drew McIntyre throughout the match. It was a predictable back-and-forth affair; however, the match weirdly didn't have a conclusive finish.

Several members of the RETRIBUTION hit the ring and ambushed Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee. More than a dozen Superstars dressed in black hoodies and masks swarmed into the ring, and they relentlessly attacked the Drew and Keith.

The post-match segment went to a whole new level following the arrival of The Hurt Business, who took the fight to RETRIBUTION. The segment came to an end with McIntyre and Lee diving outside the ring and laying out all the RETRIBUTION members and The Hurt Business.

The strong finish to RAW has increased the confusion surrounding the WWE Championship match scheduled to occur at WWE Clash of Champions.

As things stand, Randy Orton is not medically cleared to compete due to Drew McIntyre's attack. The Clash of Champions match will have the 'Ambulance' stipulation, and we should get more clarity on the match's status next week on the go-home episode of RAW.