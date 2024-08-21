Randy Orton might not become a 15-time World Champion at Bash in Berlin, says former WWE star, due to a major reason

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is on a mission to become a 15-time World Champion at the upcoming Bash in Berlin. However, former WWE Superstar and the reigning TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) has offered a compelling reason why The Viper's plan might not come to fruition in Germany.

After SummerSlam 2024, Orton returned to Monday Night RAW and challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024. Since then, the two men have been engaged in intense promo battles on the red show.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Nic Nemeth discussed the escalating feud between The Ring General and The Viper, questioning whether the latter is often underestimated. The reigning TNA World Champion suggested that Randy Orton might not be able to defeat Gunther for the title just yet, potentially aiming to elevate the younger WWE Superstar.

"Now we actually see him being in some jeopardy to where he has to chase and he may not beat this guy, which is crazy. Randy Orton may lose and he may lose two or three of these matches just to help a younger up-and-coming guy or maybe they go the other way. But either way that credibility is instantly latched on extra to Gunther and more for that title," said Dolph Ziggler. [From 11:28 to 11:51]

Randy Orton comments on one more match against a top WWE name

John Cena, once the arch-rival of The Apex Predator, is set to officially retire from the ring in 2025. To commemorate his illustrious WWE career, the 16-time World Champion will embark on a Farewell Tour throughout the coming year.

During an interview with Daily Mail UK, Randy Orton stated that he would not personally request or demand a match against John Cena. He expressed his trust in Triple H and the creative team to devise a potential showdown, perhaps for WrestleMania.

"The way that Triple H is doing it, he’s listening to the crowd. He knows where everything needs to end up. He can tell week to week where it’s going in it. And if the fans want John Cena and Randy Orton to face each other at some point, maybe even at WrestleMania, then this is their last chance," Orton said.

Fans will have to wait until Saturday, August 31, to see if The Apex Predator becomes a 15-time WWE World Champion at Bash in Berlin.

While using any quotes from the first half, please credit the Busted Open podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

