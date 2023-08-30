Randy Orton must return as a heel and attack a top SmackDown star he's never faced in WWE, veteran agrees (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe is longing to see Randy Orton back in action, and while there are many creative possibilities, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone would like to see The Viper feud with LA Knight after returning.

LA Knight has risen to become one of WWE's most popular names over the past year, as the former IMPACT Wrestling star is getting some of the best reactions across the roster. Knight is destined for a main event push, and his WWE future was the main topic of discussion on the latest Writing with Russo episode.

Among all the names who could potentially face LA Knight, Dr. Chris Featherstone felt that a returning Randy Orton was a perfect opponent. Vince Russo agreed with the promising idea and argued that Orton wouldn't even need to be involved in a proposed authority angle.

Russo said the former WWE Champion could just attack LA Knight and claim to be the one to stop his rise up the card.

"Yep, I agree [on Randy Orton possibly returning to feud with LA Knight]. And bro, all you've got to do is you can eliminate like the authority figure altogether. Like, [LA Knight] he is cutting that promo about everybody jumping ahead of him, and Orton comes out of nowhere and gives him an RKO and basically looks down on him and says, 'Guess what? Somebody else just cut the line.' Go from there. That's better than anything else on that roster. I'm fine with that." [11:32 - 12:00]

Is Randy Orton preparing for his in-ring return?

There were fears not too long ago about Randy Orton being unable to ever wrestle again. The 43-year-old wrestling veteran has been sidelined for over a year with a back injury, for which he even underwent surgery.

While speaking on his podcast in June, Kurt Angle confirmed that Orton was recovering after going under the knife, and as far as he knew, the WWE star was training for his wrestling comeback.

Angle and Orton have been friends for a long time, so we can trust the Olympic Hero's word and hope for Randy Orton to show up on TV soon.

Expand Tweet

Would you like to see Orton vs. Knight? Sound off in the comment section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE