"That's probably one of my top 10 favorite matches" - Randy Orton talks about his first title win

Former Intercontinental Champion Randy Orton reminisces about his first title win in WWE.

The Apex Predator had several championships under his belt at a young age. The former leader of Legacy went on to the company's official YouTube channel to talk about his first major title win:

"Watching this match back really brought back memories of some of the stuff I used to do in the ring. I think I used to do so much more with certain competitors and opponents like RVD because he was so unorthodox. I mean, he kind of pulled stuff out of the hat and get it to work. He had so much innovative offense." [1:46- 2:07]

The Viper went on to describe this as one of his favorite matches in the company.

"That's probably one of my top 10 favorite matches. That was the first match I won in the WWE. 23, that was pretty cool, some huge accolades for such a young guy in the business." [2:15-2:25]

For over two decades, Orton has dropped dozens of superstars with an RKO which helped him secure a victory and cover him in gold.

"Mick Foley is at the top of the list along with Triple H and Ric Flair" - Randy Orton talks about WWE legends

Randy Orton began his career as The Legend Killer, taking out several beloved legends. In the same video, Orton discussed how WWE Legend Mick Foley helped him understand and learn the business:

"I thought it was really really special for Mick Foley to come out of retirement just to work with me. I am so grateful to so many superstars who took the time to help mold me and to who I eventually became in the business and Mick Foley is at the top of the list along with Triple H and Ric Flair." [4:26-4:50]

The Viper went on to credit Mick Foley for their hardcore match at Backlash:

"Without them I wouldn't be here and now I got this future hall of famer. All time great. Mick Foley. He has got to prove he has still got it. He comes out with all the injurires and everything he has sustained throughout his career and he put it all on the line to show the world that he can still go and to pass that torch to a young Randy Orton and that's what he did." [4:50-5:13]

Randy Orton has created a legacy in the wrestling industry with over two decades of experience. He will soon face one of his biggest challenges as he and Riddle take on The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash.

