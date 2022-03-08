"We'll see" - Randy Orton opens up about WWE retirement

It doesn't sound like Randy Orton will be retiring from WWE anytime soon.

Ahead of The Viper's match tonight on WWE RAW, he spoke with Adam Glyn of the Adam's Apple YouTube channel about a variety of subjects. When asked about when he was planning to retire from professional wrestling, Orton revealed he believes he's got another decade left in him.

"I just turned 40 a year ago," Randy Orton said. "I got another decade in me, you know. We’ll see."

So for anyone who believes that Orton's in-ring career is slowing down, that doesn't appear to be the case.

The Viper is a 14-time world champion, and he has already seemingly clinched a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. The longer he continues to wrestle, the more accolades he can potentially rack up.

Randy Orton on who he would want to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

When asked who he'd like to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame, Orton considered Triple H, Ric Flair, and John Cena. However, he contemplated if the latter could pull themselves away from Hollywood long enough to induct him. The Viper also joked that Cena could virtually induct him if his other obligations were too demanding.

"My wife actually just brought that up the other day, and we were thinking about it and it was kind of funny because we didn’t know who would be the guy," Randy Orton said. "Hunter came up, and Cena came up, Flair came up, but you know, I don’t know if I could get Cena to come in from Hollywood to do it. Maybe he could do it virtually, I don’t know."

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this interview.

Edited by Colin Tessier

