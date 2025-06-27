  • home icon
  • Randy Orton is planned to lose at WWE Night of Champions, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jun 27, 2025 02:45 GMT
What is next for Randy Orton? (via WWE.com)
Randy Orton is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions, in what promises to be an intense match. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that The Viper will lose in the King of the Ring tournament final.

Orton is rightfully considered one of the most talented stars on the roster right now. Considering his experience, many believe he is overdue for a world title run. However, Cody is also no slouch in the ring, having taken on some of the biggest names in the company and coming out on top.

Nevertheless, Bill Apter stated on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, that Randy would not be booked to win against The American Nightmare.

"Randy Orton is better than he ever was right now. His mean streak is incredible. His interviews are incredible. His ring work is incredible. But, but I can't see them going with him. I have a feeling that the King of the Ring will be The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes." [2:46 onwards]

An ex-WWE star believes Randy Orton will beat Cody Rhodes

Contrary to Bill Apter's opinion, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that Randy will defeat Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer talked about how The Viper might be planning to go for the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Gunther. He said:

"I don't think Cody can win the entire tournament. I think they're gonna lead themselves to a Randy Orton victor and get him closer to his story of 15, I believe it would be, World Championships, so that would be him versus Gunther." [17:44 – 17:59]

Only time will tell what Randy Orton plans to do next in WWE.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

