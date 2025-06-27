Randy Orton is planned to lose at WWE Night of Champions, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Randy Orton is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions, in what promises to be an intense match. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that The Viper will lose in the King of the Ring tournament final.

Orton is rightfully considered one of the most talented stars on the roster right now. Considering his experience, many believe he is overdue for a world title run. However, Cody is also no slouch in the ring, having taken on some of the biggest names in the company and coming out on top.

Nevertheless, Bill Apter stated on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, that Randy would not be booked to win against The American Nightmare.

"Randy Orton is better than he ever was right now. His mean streak is incredible. His interviews are incredible. His ring work is incredible. But, but I can't see them going with him. I have a feeling that the King of the Ring will be The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes." [2:46 onwards]

An ex-WWE star believes Randy Orton will beat Cody Rhodes

Contrary to Bill Apter's opinion, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that Randy will defeat Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer talked about how The Viper might be planning to go for the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Gunther. He said:

"I don't think Cody can win the entire tournament. I think they're gonna lead themselves to a Randy Orton victor and get him closer to his story of 15, I believe it would be, World Championships, so that would be him versus Gunther." [17:44 – 17:59]

Only time will tell what Randy Orton plans to do next in WWE.

