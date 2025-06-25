WWE star to face Gunther again at SummerSlam, ex-writer predicts

Gunther defeated Jey Uso on the June 9 episode of WWE RAW to recapture the World Heavyweight Championship. Freddie Prinze Jr., a WWE writer in the late 2000s, expects Randy Orton to face The Ring General at SummerSlam.

Orton beat Sami Zayn on the June 20 episode of SmackDown to advance in the King of the Ring tournament. The Viper will take on long-time friend Cody Rhodes in the final at Night of Champions on June 28.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. predicted that Orton would defeat Rhodes and renew his rivalry with Gunther:

"I don't think Cody can win the entire tournament. I think they're gonna lead themselves to a Randy Orton victor and get him closer to his story of 15, I believe it would be, World Championships, so that would be him versus Gunther." [17:44 – 17:59]

Before SummerSlam, Gunther will defend his title against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The match will be the last of Goldberg's WWE career.

Freddie Prinze Jr. predicts winner of Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam

In 2024, Gunther controversially beat Randy Orton in the King of the Ring final. He also retained the World Heavyweight Championship against the former Evolution member at Bash in Berlin.

If Orton wins the King of the Ring tournament, Freddie Prinze Jr. expects him to dethrone Gunther at SummerSlam on August 2-3:

"Gunther beat him last time, if you remember, in Saudi Arabia, I think it was, for King of the Ring, so it's time to get that win back, so I'm going with Randy Orton winning the entire tournament and facing Gunther and getting that title. I'm calling my shot way early, and even winning that match at, whatever, SummerSlam." [17:59 – 18:17]

Prinze Jr. also addressed whether Asuka or Jade Cargill will leave Night of Champions as the 2025 Queen of the Ring.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

