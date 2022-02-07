Randy Orton posts heartwarming message to his wife ahead of podcast debut

WWE superstar Randy Orton has taken to Twitter with some kind and supportive words for his wife.

Kim Marie, the real-life wife of the former 14-time WWE Champion, is embarking on a journey into the world of podcasting, with the first episode dropping in the very near future.

The show, known as Wives of Wrestling, will be hosted by Kim Marie and Giovanna Angle, real-life partner of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and will give an insight into the lives of the two WWE legends and their families.

Randy took to Twitter to show his support for his wife's new podcasting venture, praising her tenacity and hard work in a heartwarming tweet.

"Proud as hell of @KimKlro for taking on yet another venture. She’s one of those people that don’t just take about it, she gets that shit done! Follow @wiveswrestling join me in supporting this amazing woman!" he said

The Wives of Wrestling podcast debuts on February 7th, 2022.

Randy Orton will be taking a break from WWE TV

It was recently reported that Randy Orton would be taking a short break away from WWE TV.

He has been working as part of the tag team RKBro with Matt Riddle in recent months, enjoying a Raw Tag Team Championship reign in the process. The pair recently became engaged in a feud with Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reported Orton's TV absence, noting that the "Apex Predator" would be off WWE TV for a "little while," however, no reason was given as to why.

Are you going to tune in to the Wives of Wrestling podcast?

Also Read Article Continues below

Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha