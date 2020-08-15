Randy Orton posts epic TikTok video predicting the outcome of Summerslam match

Randy Orton is all set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and The Legend Killer is up to his usual tricks in the build-up to the high-profile title showdown. Only this time, Randy Orton has used TikTok as a medium to get under Drew McIntyre's skin.

Randy Orton posted a TikTok video in which he predicted the outcome of his title match against Drew McIntyre, and of course, it ended with him winning the WWE title.

Orton used the action figures of himself and Drew McIntyre to simulate the finish of the match. He also had a cute little WWE title belt on his shoulders to end the video. The video is hilarious, and it was posted on Orton's Instagram handle, which you can watch below:

The WWE title feud between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre

WWE, to their credit, have done an excellent job of building up the anticipation for the SummerSlam match for the top title feud in the company.

It all started with Randy Orton attacking Drew McIntyre on an episode of RAW. The storyline gathered steam on the following edition of RAW, in which both Orton and McIntyre cut brilliant promos to hype up their match and add some depth to the storyline.

The angle took an expected turn on the most recent episode as Randy Orton ended his alliance with Ric Flair by punting the Nature Boy to end the show. The attack happened after Orton and Flair cut incredible promos, which, as we had reported earlier, were entirely unscripted in nature.

Randy Orton is widely believed to be the best heel in the business at the moment, and that statement was accentuated on the latest episode of RAW. Drew McIntyre vowed to avenge the attack on Flair, but will the Scottish Psychopath have the last laugh?

The speculation doing the rounds suggests that Randy Orton's TikTok prediction could be what actually happens in real life. Yes, Randy Orton is tipped to become a 14-time WWE Champion, and there are many reasons that support the rumor.

Randy Orton is currently enjoying a hot run of form and putting the title on him right now could be WWE's way of capitalizing on his momentum. However, will WWE book the title change at SummerSlam? Do you think it would be the right decision to take the title off Drew McIntyre?