Randy Orton potentially injured at WWE Elimination Chamber after taking a nasty bumb

Randy Orton's back issues may not have been over, as he was seemingly hurt during the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

The Viper competed against six other top stars in the bout, which were Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre. The winner was guaranteed a match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

During the match, Randy Orton hit Kevin Owens with his signature DDT on the padding outside the canvas. He immediately sold his back afterward, and he was seemingly in a lot of pain. He looked hurt throughout the rest of the match, and even collapsed when Drew McIntyre tried to hit him with the Claymore.

You can check out a clip of the bump below:

As of this writing, it hasn't been confirmed whether or not Randy Orton was injured during the match, and there's a chance that he was just doing a good job selling. The Apex Predator almost won the Elimination Chamber match, but Logan Paul, the person he eliminated, knocked him out with brass knuckles. Drew McIntyre then pinned Orton to win the match.

