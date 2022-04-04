"That was sick" - Randy Orton says WWE star did something at WrestleMania 38 that he could never do

Randy Orton praised Riddle in a post-match interview after watching his tag team partner’s athletic RKO at WrestleMania Sunday.

RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy and The Street Profits in the opening match of the night to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship. In the closing stages of the 11-minute contest, Riddle leaped off the top rope to hit Montez Ford with a springboard RKO.

While speaking to WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber after their match, Orton congratulated Riddle on his unique execution of the legendary move:

“You needed your WrestleMania moment," said Orton. "I know this wasn’t your first WrestleMania, but you needed a WrestleMania moment, man. You did something that I could never do with the RKO, and that’s a springboard off the top rope. Brother, that was sick. That was sick.” [0:40-0:55]

Moments after Riddle's impressive feat, Orton caught Chad Gable mid-air with an RKO following the Alpha Academy member's attempt to perform a top-rope move. The Viper then pinned Gable to pick up the win for his team.

Randy Orton teases RK-Bro’s future title plans

RK-Bro’s current RAW Tag Team Championship reign has lasted 28 days so far. Prior to that, their previous tag title reign spanned 142 days between August 2021 and January 2022.

Moving forward, Randy Orton believes he and Riddle are capable of winning other titles in WWE while still defending the RAW Tag Team Championship:

“Nobody’s better than us," Orton continued. "We are the best Tag Team Champions the WWE has ever seen. As a matter of fact, I think we’re the best Champions that the WWE has ever seen. The sky’s the limit, man, the sky’s the limit. There’s some more titles around here running around somewhere. We will grab some more titles when the time comes.” [0:59-1:17]

The interview ended with Orton and Riddle saying they “want the smoke” with The Street Profits following their successful title defense.

