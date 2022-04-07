Randy Orton on the pressure of main eventing WrestleMania 25 following The Undertaker

Randy Orton has spoken about following the match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25. The classic bout is regarded as one of the greatest matches in the history of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin The Viper was asked about his least favorite match. He did not answer the question, but did say the Taker/Michaels match was a tough one to follow. The Apex Predator defended his WWE Championship against Triple H at WrestleMania 25

Orton recalled watching the match and spoke about what was going through his and The Game's minds:

"I remember being in the locker-room with Triple H, And they had a little monitor back there, and we're watching Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, and he's just sitting there. I saw what is happening, but he was being vocal about it like 'ugh, goddamnit'. And I'm watching, I'm like 'Oh they are having a great match, what's the problem?'. Well, we're gonna have to follow that kid. Chokeslam - kick(out), Superkick - kick(out), Tombstone - kickout, 1..2... Oh! The whole crowd is gonna be tired." Randy Orton described the scene backstage (29:30 to 30:04)

The Viper and The King of Kings squared-off in the main-event of the night. Although the match had some memorable spots, like when the two hit each other's finishers, the crowd were mostly silent for the spectacle, probably tired after the highs-and-lows of the Heartbreak Kid and The Deadman match. This also made the match seem underwhelming as a result.

Randy Orton talks about why he watches his old matches

In the same interview, when Randy Orton mentioned that he has watched back his WrestleMania 25 bout against Triple H, he was asked about whether he regularly goes back and watches his old matches. He said he only does so because of his sons.

Describing how his children made him watch his old matches, he said -

"They are big wrestling fans, and they'll remind me of stuff that happened that I have forgotten about. Sometimes I'll get a YouTube link sent to me by my oldest son Michael, and it'l be of like a match. Because of them I'll see those older matches," said Randy Orton (31:06 to 31:52)

