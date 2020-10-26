Randy Orton reacts to winning his 14th World Championship 

At tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to finally put an end to his months-long reign as WWE Champion, and win his 14th World title. The Viper had been feuding with McIntyre for a while now and failed in his first two attempts to win the title. Soon after winning the coveted prize, Orton gave a quick backstage interview and shared his thoughts on the big win.

What this title means to me, my 14th title, you ask me is it sweeter? And I say it is and I'll tell you why. There's a very short, impressive list of men that have had this title 14 times or more. Ric Flair, John Cena, Triple H, my mentor.

I'm now part of that list. So, yes, I would say if tonight's win didn't make me a legend, well, at the very least, it definitely is sweet. Thanks.

Randy Orton is back at the top, after going through hell with Drew McIntyre

It certainly wasn't an easy road back to the top for Randy Orton. The Viper and Drew McIntyre beat the tar out of each other throughout the match, but it was Orton who came out victorious in the end. McIntyre has nothing to be ashamed of as well. He had an incredible run with the WWE title and here's hoping he gets another run soon.