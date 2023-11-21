Randy Orton receives desperate request from WWE star: "Answer your phone... bro!"

A WWE Superstar has asked Randy Orton to pick up his call following the announcement of his return.

The Viper is finally going to make his massive return at Survivor Series: WarGames. He will be a part of Cody Rhodes' team, which will take on The Judgment Day in a WarGames match.

The Judgment Day was visibly frustrated over the announcement of Randy Orton's big return. It seems like Damian Priest is doing everything he can to get on Orton's good side ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. He put up a tweet after this week's RAW, requesting The Viper to answer his call.

"Yo @RandyOrton, answer your phone... bro!"

The announcement of Orton's return has increased fans' excitement for Survivor Series: WarGames tenfold. On the other hand, The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre aren't happy at all over the big return.

It remains to be seen if Orton will pick up Damian Priest's call. Orton is best friends with Cody Rhodes and was incredibly happy to see him back in WWE last year. Now, the 20-time champion is seemingly looking forward to teaming up with Rhodes in a WarGames match.

Will Randy Orton pay heed to Priest's plea? Sound off!

