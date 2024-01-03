Randy Orton receives a warning message from 45-year-old absent WWE Superstar weeks after his return

At last year's Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, Randy Orton made his much-awaited return to WWE as he teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Co.

Taking to Twitter, Sheamus sent a message to The Viper. The Celtic Warrior is currently absent from television. His last appearance on TV was when he lost to Edge back in August.

Sheamus, who has shared the ring with Orton on numerous occasions, recalled the incident of him kicking Orton's pod open during an Elimination Chamber Match. The former WWE Champion also sent a short message.

Check out Sheamus' tweet:

"he was in a glass case of emotion.." wrote Sheamus.

Expand Tweet

Sheamus' former WWE tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli spoke quite highly of him

Sheamus' former tag team partner and current AEW star, Claudio Castagnoli, spoke quite highly of The Celtic Warrior.

After leaving WWE, Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) became a part of The Blackpool Combat Club.

Speaking in an interview with WrestleTalk, Castagnoli claimed that Sheamus is an important asset to the Stamford-based company and praised him for being a workhorse. Castagnoli said:

"I love him. I love Sheamus. He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus."

Expand Tweet

Sheamus and Castagnoli together won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Celtic Warrior is on the sidelines, recovering from his current injury.

It remains to be seen when Sheamus will be returning to television. His current Brawling Brutes stablemate, Butch, is set to team up with a mystery partner on SmackDown. Could this mark the return of The Celtic Warrior? Only time will tell.

Are you excited about Sheamus' return? Sound off in the comment section below.