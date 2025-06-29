Randy Orton regrets major decision from Night of Champions 2025, says WWE analyst

Randy Orton did his best at WWE Night of Champions 2025 but lost to Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring finals. Meanwhile, analyst Megan Morant thinks The Viper regrets a major decision from the show.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes had a stellar back-and-forth inside the ring for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. The Viper returned to his old ways as he tried to hit a punt and exposed a turnbuckle during the match.

Speaking on the Night of Champions Recap, analysts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant discussed the match after the event. During this, Morant said Orton regretted not hitting the punt when he had the opportunity, and exposing the turnbuckle further hurt his chances against The American Nightmare.

"I do, especially after the way Cody [Rhodes] defeated Randy [Orton]. I think Randy's going to have major regrets," Morant said. (From 35:32 to 35:40)

The 14-time World Champion's actions inadvertently cost him the match against his former protégé in Saudi Arabia.

Randy Orton's unfortunate streak continues at WWE Night of Champions 2025

Randy Orton has done almost everything in the Stamford-based promotion except win a King of the Ring Tournament. The Viper made it to the finals last year and faced Gunther in Saudi Arabia. However, he lost the match due to a botched finish, but The Ring General was crowned the winner.

Later, the 14-time World Champion was granted a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship after he won it at SummerSlam 2024. Sadly, Orton couldn't get the job done as he lost to the champion at Bash in Berlin and shifted his focus towards Kevin Owens.

After losing to John Cena at Backlash 2025, Randy Orton was determined to get another shot and entered the King of the Ring Tournament once again. The 45-year-old legend made it to the finals against his former protege, Cody Rhodes.

Unfortunately, The Viper's streak continues, as he lost to The American Nightmare in the finals. It'll be interesting if Randy Orton turns heel in the coming months based on his actions from the event.

