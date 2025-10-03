Randy Orton is reuniting with beloved former ally on WWE SmackDown & reacts

Randy Orton is reuniting with a former ally on WWE SmackDown and has now responded to the news. The two stars are also going to take on a huge team.Orton has been a veteran in WWE for decades, and as a result, has been part of some of the biggest teams in the past. He was part of Evolution, The Authority, and The Wyatt Family. However, there was one faction that he founded himself, known as Legacy. Along with Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr, the team was about later-generation wrestlers carrying on the legacy of their fathers.The team was very popular, and while Ted DiBiase Jr. is no longer wrestling and is currently involved in legal issues, both Randy Orton and Rhodes are doing well right now. They are now set to team up on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He reacted to the fact that they would now be teaming up and said that they were built on Legacy, referring to their former alliance. While they have teamed before, this is the first time that Orton has referred to their history.&quot;Built on Legacy. See you tomorrow… #SmackDown,&quot; Orton wrote on X.Randy Orton could betray Cody Rhodes soon in WWEThere has been speculation heading into the match, where Randy Orton is teaming with Cody Rhodes, that he could betray the star. The Undisputed WWE Champion has been expected to be in a huge feud with him turning heel, but The Viper has resisted doing it, even when they faced each other at Night of Champions.Whether this happens now, especially after Orton brought up the past relationship between the two stars, remains to be seen. The coming weeks should reveal more about what's next for the two stars, as they face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in their feud for the moment. Things could end up changing very soon if Orton betrays Rhodes and decides to go after the title himself.