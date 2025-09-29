Former WWE champion faces up to 45 years in prison; court date set - Reports

There has been a major update regarding the criminal case against a former WWE Superstar. The star in question hasn't competed in a match for the promotion since 2013.

Ted DiBiase Jr. was arrested in 2023 for allegedly misusing Mississippi welfare funds for his own personal benefit. The former WWE star is facing a potential maximum of 45 years imprisonment and a million-dollar fine for his actions. DiBiase allegedly used two companies, Priceless Ventures LLC and Familiae Orientem LLC, to receive federal funds.

According to a new report from PWInsider, there is a hearing set for DiBiase Jr.'s criminal trial next month. The hearing will take place on October 1 at the Mississippi Southern District Court.

DiBiase Jr. spent several years at the company before his departure in 2013. He remained active in the independent wrestling scene following his exit before officially retiring in 2020. The 42-year-old captured the World Tag Team Championships twice with Cody Rhodes during his time in the promotion.

Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion after dethroning John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. He will be squaring off against Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE next month in Perth, Australia.

Ted DiBiase Jr. explains why he left WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. shared why he exited the company more than a decade ago.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, DiBiase Jr. stated that he was battling mental health issues at the time. The former champion added that he wanted to be present for his son growing up, and that factored into his decision as well.

“I was battling some things internally. There were some mental health issues. I was going through depression and anxiety, and also being a new father. I just knew. What I didn’t have growing up, although I had this iconic father I love dearly, he wasn’t at my birthdays." DiBiase continued, "He also wasn’t there for my football or soccer games. I believe the greatest asset we have in our world is time. You’re not guaranteed more and you can’t get it back. That was one of the greatest gifts I could give my son. With no plan I left and we are doing good," he said.

tori ♡̷̷̷ @_toripolar @C4Unleashed @TheEnemiesPE3 yea i still remember “the legacy” which included Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase jr

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Ted DiBiase Jr. as his criminal trial approaches.

