Randy Orton reveals why his character in WWE is more vicious

Randy Orton is a veteran WWE wrestler who has managed to become a legend in his own career despite his moniker, The Legend Killer. When it comes to Randy Orton wrestling in WWE, he has an old school mentality which helps to make his character more vicious.

During a recent appearance on Vibe and Wrestling (h/t Wrestling Inc), Randy Orton talked about wrestling and what he enjoys the most about the old school style of wrestling.

Randy Orton on why his style is more vicious in WWE

Randy Orton opened up on the new style of wrestling and said that there are wrestlers in WWE who can tell stories in the new style.

"I think the new school is more about the mentality of independent wrestling. We have a lot of people coming from independent companies and are called by NXT and WWE, many who can tell good stories. They are perhaps counted in a faster way, it is a little more - I think the most careful way to call is 'dangerous'. I think that if people realized what these guys risk many times, and the times they put their neck on the line just for one night a year to try to attract attention or to grab the torch, I think they would understand a little better. It's definitely an exciting style, but I think the new school, the fast speed they move at, the bumps they take, the false finishes, the nonstop action, I think in the long run it hurts the story you're trying to tell."

However, talking about his WWE SummerSlam match against Drew McIntyre, he talked about how they built up the anticipation so that everyone was on the edge of their seat for something different and how he was more vicious, but slow and steady in a WWE ring.

I'm not top of the mountain, I am the mountain. Thank you everyone for your continued support #AndStill #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gB2q8iS6B7 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 24, 2020

"In that sense, Drew is old school too. He's been doing this as long as I have. So, on Sunday at SummerSlam, I'm going to try to tell a story, but don't tell a 4-minute story, a 10-minute story. It's going to be a novel. I'm going to be out there for 25, 30, 35 minutes, or maybe more, and I think that's when magic can happen - when you get comfortable and you can build, and build, and build, to a point in the match where you put people on the edge of their seat. And that is the goal that we all pursue, and it does not happen every match."