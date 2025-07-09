  • home icon
Randy Orton reveals hilarious situation where his wife caught him red-handed

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 09, 2025 21:35 GMT
Orton and his wife attended the Hall of Fame ceremony this year. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Orton and his wife attended the Hall of Fame ceremony this year. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE star Randy Orton recently shared a hilarious story about his wife, Kim Orton, catching him red-handed. The Legend Killer competed in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament last month at Night of Champions 2025.

Randy Orton recently appeared on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast and shared a hilarious story about his wife catching him eating junk food in the pantry. The Viper noted that his wife caught him shoveling handfuls of cereal in his mouth before going to bed and couldn't believe what he was doing.

"I don't think I was sleepwalking. I was very well aware that I was awake and standing in the pantry. But Kim walked up on me, and my back was to her. I guess I'm sitting there, I've got the bag here, and my eyes are f***ing closed. They're dropping, and I'm like, dogs will get those. And she's like, 'What are you doing? Oh my God!'. I wish I remembered exactly what she said because it would be very funny," said Orton. [From 0:15 to 0:57]
Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia. As a result of the victory, The American Nightmare earned an Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam next month.

Former WWE manager reacts to Randy Orton's loss to Cody Rhodes

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes getting the better of Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Mantell praised both stars following the match. He stated that Orton and Rhodes had great timing during the match and kept the fans invested.

"The match between Cody and Orton was a class in how to do it," Mantell said. "They timed it right, and what I noticed about it, of course, those fans are rabid. They are loud. And that meant they had to do less. What made that match better than what it was was the fans." [0:37 – 1:03]
You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover
It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Randy Orton on the road to SummerSlam 2025.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

