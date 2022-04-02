Randy Orton reveals how much longer he might wrestle in WWE

In a recent interview, Randy Orton disclosed how long he plans to remain active in WWE.

The 14-time world champion has done it all in the pro wrestling business. Throughout his 20-years-and-running career, The Viper has entertained multiple generations of fans.

The one-half of the current RAW Tag Team Champions recently discussed his future on The Pat McAfee Show. Orton stated that even if he can't be a regular for the sport, he would still like to wrestle for big matches in pay-per-view events, much like The Undertaker.

“I love what I’m doing. I love what I’m doing in the ring. I would love to do it for a much longer time. 10 more years, 12 more years. I’d like to be like ‘Taker and when I get to the point where my body’s like okay maybe not every week, like I’d love to [do] SummerSlam, WrestleMania, like come and have that big match,” Orton said. [H/T to wrestlezone]

Randy Orton and Riddle are scheduled for a tag team championship match against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy at WrestleMania 38.

Randy Orton discusses leaving WWE

The third-generation superstar has solidified his role in the company's history. Unlike some of the company's most notable names, Orton has remained with the promotion for the entirety of his in-ring career.

As rumors started swirling around that he would leave WWE and sign with AEW, Orton quickly clarified that he wanted to stay with his current promotion for a long time. He also stated that he would re-sign a new contract within a few years.

"My contract's up in a couple of years and I'll sign another one. I love this place, I love doing sh*t like this."

WWE @WWE



14x World Champion

4x (and reigning) Tag Team Champion

2x

2013 Mr. Happy birthday to the incomparable @randyorton!14x World Champion4x (and reigning) Tag Team Champion2x #RoyalRumble Match winner2013 Mr. #MITB Happy birthday to the incomparable @randyorton! 🐍 14x World Champion4x (and reigning) Tag Team Champion2x #RoyalRumble Match winner2013 Mr. #MITB https://t.co/KMvbT7Os3n

Considering his impact on the business, it's safe to assume that Randy Orton will be a future Hall of Famer himself when the time comes. But for now, he is enjoying his time in the ring, winning championships and guiding up-and-coming stars on the promotion.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy