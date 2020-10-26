Randy Orton reveals how he nearly set himself on fire on PPV

"WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer" gives the fans an in-depth look at the classic rivalry between The Undertaker and Randy Orton, back in 2005. The duo kicked off their feud on the road to WrestleMania 21, and it ended in late 2005 at WWE Armageddon.

Randy Orton recalled several incidents from the feud, and also opened up on the time when he almost set himself on fire. This happened when Randy and Bob Orton Jr. took on The Undertaker in a Casket match at No Mercy 2005.

I’m dumping all this kerosene all over this f***ing casket. It’s dripping everywhere, and it’s splashing, and it’s hitting me, and it’s on my boots. I didn’t even realize it, but my boots up to my knees were soaked in kerosene.

WWE is great when it comes to making sure we’re safe as performers, and there were plenty of guys off to the side with fire extinguishers at the ready.

I light it on fire and I think, if I remember it correctly, as I did that I stepped back just in the nick of time when you saw the fire take over the casket. I think it missed the tips of my toes by this much.

Randy Orton and his father came out victorious on that night

The Undertaker lost the match in the end and was burned alive by the Ortons in storyline. The Deadman stayed true to his character and made his return at the Survivor Series 2005 event, moments after Orton had won the five-on-five traditional elimination match for Team SmackDown. The Undertaker would have the last laugh, as he destroyed Orton inside Hell in a Cell weeks later.