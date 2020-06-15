Randy Orton reveals the one piece of advice he always gives young Superstars

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Champions in the company

Randy Orton

Randy Orton managed to beat Edge in the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash. Whether it actually was the greatest match ever or not is up to viewer discretion but there is no denying that the two men poured their heart out into the match.

While speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Randy Orton spoke about the one advice that he always gives younger wrestlers. The former WWE Champion elaborated that wrestler RJ City said that every 'old-timer' gives the same advice of slowing down the matches. Orton laughs that he is that very guy who gives all younger Superstars the advice to slow-down.

I haven't been around a lot. I saw one kid," Orton recalls. "I think his name's RJ City, entertaining kid. I've never seen him wrestle, but he had something funny to say a couple weeks ago. He said, 'why is it every old timer says the same thing to me when I ask them for advice on the business. They all say just slow down,' and I laughed because that's me.

What Randy Orton told this young wrestler after he asked him to watch his match

Randy Orton revealed that he watched the match and essentially told RJ City to slow down.

I watched the match, and then, 'what did you see?' And I'm like, 'you just gotta slow down.' Like I'm the old timer that has nothing to say other than just to slow down kid.

Randy Orton is one of the 'old-timers' who is still part of the active roster. While most of his contemporaries such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Edge wrestle a part-time schedule, Orton has been a staple in WWE for the past 18 years.

In those 18 years, Randy Orton has won multiple Championships including becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion when he was 24.

With his feud with Edge possibly over, for the time being, it will be interesting to see what role Randy Orton will have on RAW now. There is a chance that Randy Orton may again enter the main event and feud with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.