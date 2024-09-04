Randy Orton reveals the one single reason why he's still working in WWE; it's not money

Randy Orton has been a part of WWE's main roster for over two decades. The Viper recently revealed the reason behind his prolonged stint with the Stamford-based company as an in-ring performer.

The 14-time WWE World Champion struggled with a career-ending back injury in 2022. He went on hiatus for 18 months to recover. Although Randy was told he might not wrestle again, The Apex Predator returned to the squared circle at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year. The veteran recently challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. However, he failed to dethrone The Ring General.

In a recent interview with Adam's Apple, Orton was asked whether he was still working in WWE to afford to send his five children to college. The legendary performer denied that, stating it was because of his love for wrestling.

"[The cost of college, is that why you keep working?] No, I could afford college a while ago. I keep working because I love it," he said. [0:41-0:49]

Randy Orton also addressed potentially being John Cena's final WWE opponent

In the same interview, Randy Orton commented on the possibility of being John Cena's final opponent during the latter's Farewell Tour next year. The Viper stated that the decision was in the hands of the creative team.

The 44-year-old claimed it would happen if "it's meant to be," adding that he would not lose any sleep over it.

"John and I just let Creative do what they do. And if it's meant to be, then you know, it'll be meant to be. But I'm not gonna lose any sleep over it," he said.

Orton and Cena had a heated feud nearly 15 years ago. It will be interesting to see if the two legends reignite their rivalry during The Franchise Player's Retirement Tour.

