Randy Orton reveals that he's bought a new plane 

Randy Orton.

Randy Orton is currently preparing for his Backlash match against Edge and The Viper is doing so in rather extravagant fashion.

Orton took to Instagram and revealed that he's bought a new plane. Now, we're not sure whether Orton is actually being serious here or is he just joking around. Orton, however, is a bonafide veteran who is one of the highest-paid WWE Superstars on the roster. Thus, it's believable that he may have splurged on a swanky new airplane.

It's not that bad of a buy either as WWE Superstars are constantly on the road. Orton posted a photo of him looking all cozy and proud of his new purchase.

Here's Randy Orton's Instagram post in which he also tagged his wife Kim Orton:

Randy Orton just bought a new plane!

Randy Orton vs. Edge

WWE is building up towards the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' between Randy Orton and Edge, which is slated to take place on June 14th.

The tagline of the match has predictably surprised the WWE Universe as many don't expect the match to live up to all the hype. The WWE creative team, nonetheless, is aggressively pushing the match to be an in-ring clinic between the two veterans.

Orton and Edge faced each other at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match in which The Rated-R Superstar had the last laugh at the end of a lengthy and grueling contest.

Advertisement

It seemed like the feud was wrapped up at WrestleMania 36 until WWE decided to reignite the rivalry recently, possibly in a bid to boost the TV ratings.

WWE has built the Backlash PPV around the match between Randy Orton and Edge but will it be the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? We'll have to wait and watch if that happens.

Randy Orton, in the meantime, is boastful about his new purchase on social media and he does seem ready for his highly-anticipated clash against Edge.