Randy Orton reveals that the things he told top WWE star on SmackDown were not scripted

Randy Orton has reflected on the in-ring segment he had with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown two weeks ago. He stated that the things he said were not scripted.

The Viper and The American Nightmare have known each other for a very long time. They were part of a trio in WWE called The Legacy, which included Ted DiBiase Jr. On the March 28, 2025, episode of the blue brand show, Orton interrupted Cody and had some positive things to say about him. He also spoke about his intention to win a 15th world title.

Speaking to Complex, Randy Orton said his promo was not scripted, and that what he said came from his heart because he meant it.

“I remember watching him (Cody Rhodes) and Seth at Hell in a Cell, and seeing his chest and the trauma that he had endured. Then, knowing the pain that he had been in, and knowing why he had done it and it being for the fans and him knowing that he needed to suck it up and do what he had to do that day, there's not many guys or girls that would put themselves through that. I can't say that I would,” Orton said.

He added:

"So, seeing him turn into a tough motherf****r and persevere. And come out on top, finish his story. All the things I said the other day when I was speaking to him in the ring, like I meant them from the bottom of my heart. There wasn't a writer that gave me those things to say.”

Randy Orton wants to sign another deal with WWE after his contract expires

The Viper has been part of WWE for over two decades, and he's the only member of the iconic 2002 OVW graduates who still competes regularly. Randy Orton told Complex that he'd love to re-sign with the company after his current contract expires.

“I'd love to sign another five-year contract after that. I know realistically there's gonna be a day when I gotta stop. But it's like, I don't even think about that because I'm having so much f***ing fun right now,” he said.

Randy Orton could face Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41 since his original opponent Kevin Owens is out with an injured neck. The match hasn't been confirmed yet.

