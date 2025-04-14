Randy Orton shares major WWE contract update

WWE star Randy Orton recently disclosed a major update about his contract status with the promotion. The Viper was supposed to battle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 this weekend, but The Prizefighter has pulled out of the match due to a neck injury.

In an interview with Complex, The Legend Killer noted that he signed a five-year deal with the company in 2024. He shared that he was hoping to sign another deal with the promotion when it expired, and added that he was having a lot of fun at this point in his career.

“I'd love to sign another five-year contract after that. I know realistically there's gonna be a day when I gotta stop. But it's like, I don't even think about that because I'm having so much f***ing fun right now,” he said. [H/T: Complex]

Orton teamed up with United States Champion LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a tag team match this past Friday night on SmackDown. LA Knight will be defending his title against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41.

Bill Apter speculates on Randy Orton's opponent at WWE WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared an interesting prediction as to who could battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Live Q&A show, Apter suggested that Orton would be squaring off against SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis at The Show of Shows. Orton hit Aldis with an RKO out of nowhere after Kevin Owens announced that he was injured.

"It's got to be Nick Aldis. It's about time Aldis, you know, he's still a terrific wrestler. There's no reason why Randy Orton cannot go against the main Power Man in WWE. Yeah. The two of them, I think it'd be a great match. I think the fans would go crazy to see it." [From 11:01 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Randy Orton has had a remarkable career as a WWE Superstar so far, and seemingly has no intentions of retiring from the ring anytime soon. It will be fascinating to see if the 45-year-old will be booked in a match at WWE WrestleMania 41 following Kevin Owens' untimely injury.

