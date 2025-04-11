Unfortunate update on Kevin Owens emerges ahead of SmackDown - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update regarding Kevin Owens ahead of WWE SmackDown. The Prizefighter was scheduled to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but the highly anticipated match has been canceled.

Owens revealed that he had a neck injury and would be forced to miss WWE WrestleMania 41 during last week's episode of the blue brand. Randy Orton hit SmackDown GM Nick Aldis with an RKO out of frustration following the news.

In an update from Fightful Select today, it was reported that Owens had not undergone surgery yet. There were recent reports that he had surgery on April 7, but that does not appear to be the case. Fightful's report also disclosed that the company is not expecting Owens to return in 2025, and also noted that there was a possibility that he could miss WrestleMania 42 next year.

Owens defeated Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber 2025 earlier this year. The former Universal Champion attempted to hit Zayn with a Piledriver on the floor after the match, but Randy Orton returned to make the save. It was the first time The Viper had been seen on WWE television since he was brutally attacked by Owens last year.

Vince Russo reacts to Kevin Owens missing WWE WrestleMania 41

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens missing this year's WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo called out both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He claimed both stars were reckless during their Unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber and suggested that it could lead to both stars missing The Show of Shows.

"Here’s what I don’t understand. We know we are going into the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Back in the day, when there was a big show coming up, the guys would be extra careful, and they made sure they didn’t f each other up or f themselves up for the big show. Look what happens. What does Kevin Owens do? He and Sami Zayn both F themselves up at Elimination Chamber, and neither one is gonna be on WrestleMania. Are you morons?" he said. [From 40:30 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Sami Zayn has not returned to action since competing against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber in February. It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion returns ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

