WWE reveals unseen footage moments before Randy Orton returned at Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton has returned to WWE just in time for WrestleMania 41. The third-generation superstar is back for vengeance and more championship gold as he prepares to celebrate his 25th anniversary as a pro wrestler. WWE just shared must-see footage of Orton in the Gorilla Position last weekend.

The Viper made his surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment at Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. After Kevin Owens won a brutal Unsanctioned Match over Sami Zayn that went almost 28 minutes, the heel went to inflict more pain on his longtime friend and foe, but Orton made the save with a big RKO. Security prevented Orton from following up with a punt kick as The Prizefighter retreated. Orton closed the segment by dropping four guards with his popular finisher.

Orton was full of electricity as he rushed the WWE ring at Elimination Chamber to a massive pop from the Toronto crowd. Now we know Orton began to feel the adrenaline while backstage at Rogers Centre as the company shared the following footage of the 44-year-old getting in the zone at the Gorilla Position.

"You can tell @randyorton was ready to be back at #WWEChamber! [fire emoji] [snake emoji]," wrote the company with the video below.

The Apex Predator has not wrestled since October 25, 2024. That night's SmackDown from Barclays Center in New York City was headlined by Orton and Cody Rhodes defeating Imperium's Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser in 10 minutes. He was written out of the storylines two weeks later after an attack by Kevin Owens.

Randy Orton set for WWE SmackDown return

Tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will feature Elimination Chamber fallout, including blue brand returns by Randy Orton and Jade Cargill following their surprise comebacks at the PLE last Saturday. Below is the updated lineup for tonight:

Randy Orton and Jade Cargill will return

Cody Rhodes will address John Cena's heel turn

Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa

Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Philly Street Fight for the Women's United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight in the main event

The arena and the official company website also have several superstars advertised for tonight. The following names are listed: Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, Naomi, and Bianca Belair.

