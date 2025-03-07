Nick Aldis announces major first-time-ever match for WWE SmackDown

WWE has finalized plans for tonight's main event and other big matches with just hours to go until one of the most important stops on The Road to WrestleMania 41. SmackDown will feature fallout from Elimination Chamber and the shocking John Cena heel turn, and now Nick Aldis has added more big happenings to the lineup.

Ad

SmackDown's General Manager is bringing the blue brand's roster to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tonight, home of WrestleMania XL. Cody Rhodes previously became Undisputed Champion in The City of Brotherly Love and is now returning after a devastating attack from Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott. Tonight's loaded, live SmackDown episode is shaping up to be special.

The American Nightmare was just confirmed for SmackDown by Aldis, who noted that Rhodes will address what happened last Saturday in Toronto. He also announced Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa for the first time ever on TV after the match ended in a DQ in January 2022 at a non-televised live event at Madison Square Garden.

Ad

Trending

Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre was also announced for tonight. This will be a rematch of their first-ever one-on-one bout, which saw Jimmy get the win on February 21, only to be decimated in a post-match attack.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

WWE previously announced United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for SmackDown in Philadelphia. Aldis has just confirmed that this will be tonight's main event. A Philly Street Fight with Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green defending against Michin was also previously announced for tonight, plus appearances by Jade Cargill and Randy Orton. Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Bianca Belair are advertised by WWE and the venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback