John Cena to retire 60-time champion; Cody Rhodes to get new "Shield"? 4 potential endings for WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, tonight. An exciting episode featuring the fallout from Elimination Chamber 2025 awaits us.

Ad

Fans are looking forward to discovering what Cody Rhodes' next move will be after John Cena ambushed him and sold out to The Rock last week. It has been a chaotic week in WWE, so big things can be expected from the show tonight.

Ad

Trending

So without further ado, let's take a look at four potential endings for WWE SmackDown tonight.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

#4. Roman Reigns could return to SmackDown to help Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is outnumbered against John Cena and The Rock. He may not have any backup as Randy Orton is busy with Kevin Owens, while Jey Uso is dealing with GUNTHER on WWE RAW. CM Punk and Seth Rollins are also involved in a heated rivalry.

Ad

This may lead to The American Nightmare joining forces with a returning Roman Reigns on SmackDown tonight. The Tribal Chief could offer to replace Seth Rollins as his former rival's shield.

This way, he could return the favor to Cody Rhodes for helping him against The Bloodline 2.0 last year and also get back at The Visionary for injuring him. It would also plant the seeds for a future match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Ad

Roman Reigns also has a history with John Cena, so it would make the whole angle more interesting and possibly lead to Reigns and Rhodes vs. Rock and Cena in a tag-team match at WrestleMania 41 next month.

#3. LA Knight could win the United States Championship

LA Knight lost the United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series: WarGames last November. He failed to recapture it during their rematch on SmackDown a couple of months ago after their encounter ended in a Disqualification.

Ad

The Megastar won last week on SmackDown to earn another shot at the belt. He may get his title match against The King of Strong Style tonight in the main event and become a two-time US champion.

Triple H booked a major title change in the main event of WWE RAW this week, so he could do the same on the blue brand. Shinsuke Nakamura's title reign is not going anywhere, so it would be a good decision to end it.

Ad

#2. The Rock could strip Cody Rhodes of the Undisputed WWE Championship

The Rock offered Cody Rhodes to become his champion, but he got his heart broken by The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber last weekend. The Final Boss promised to make his life hell if he got turned down.

John Cena attacking Rhodes may just be the start of what is to come for him. The Rock could misuse his power on SmackDown and make the road to WrestleMania 41 hell for the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

The Brahma Bull could call out Rhodes in the main event of SmackDown tonight, and strip him of his title. The decision could be revoked by Triple H later, leading to a power struggle between The Game and The Final Boss.

#1. John Cena could injure R-Truth and end his career on SmackDown

John Cena's heel turn left the pro wrestling world in disbelief. One of his biggest 'fans' who has not accepted his 'idol' as the bad guy till now is R-Truth.

Ad

The 54-time 24/7 Champion and two-time United States Champion has been questioning the ending of Elimination Chamber on social media and even went as far as calling it "AI generated". He recently moved to SmackDown, so he could interrupt Cena's segment if The Franchise Player shows up tonight.

Ad

The 16-time World Champion could solidify his heel turn by destroying R-Truth and injuring him to put an end to his career.

It is also possible that Cody Rhodes comes out to make the save during such an angle, leading to a brawl between him and The Cenation Leader.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback