WWE Superstar still in shock after his "childhood hero" John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber

The wrestling world is still reeling from John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. This included a WWE Superstar who views The Cenation Leader as his "childhood hero."

This superstar would be the 53-year-old R-Truth. For years now, he has spoken highly of Cena and even borrowed some things from his move set. So, when The GOAT turned heel for the first time in over 20 years, Truth was shocked.

However, ironically, R-Truth refuses to accept this as the truth. Taking to his Instagram, the 60-time WWE champion shared a picture from the premium live event and claimed that it was AI-generated.

The picture featured John Cena choking a battered and bruised Cody Rhodes with his own tie. It cannot be more obvious that the future Hall of Famer has turned heel, but R-Truth simply refuses to accept it.

Check out the post here.

It will be interesting to see if Truth accepts this reality in the coming weeks. Who knows? It could even result in a hilarious segment where John Cena is forced to beat down his biggest fan. That said, it is something that only time will tell.

John Cena has sided with The Rock and will aim to become the "Corporate Champion"

One of the other reasons John Cena's heel turn left many in disbelief is that he sided with The Rock. The two are long-time rivals and many consider them each other's arch-nemeses. Cena even helped Cody Rhodes at last year's WrestleMania, much to Rock's dismay.

However, it would seem that they have buried the hatchet and left all that behind. Now, the two are hand-in-hand - The Rock as The Final Boss, and Cena as the hopeful "Corporate Champion" of WWE. He did what The American Nightmare could not, and that is to sell his soul.

Expand Tweet

He is doing all this just to become a record-breaking 17-time world champion. Cena will now get that shot at WrestleMania 41, and to be fair to him, his desperation is understandable. After all, this will be his last ever run in WWE.

For his sake, though, hopefully, he wins because he has now made an enemy of Cody Rhodes and the entire WWE Universe.

