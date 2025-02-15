Triple H to end WWE's worst current title reign at 90 days; major star to be champion again? Potential explored

WWE has a huge number of titles currently, and not all of them are being booked properly. One of the major titles in the company that Triple H is failing to book interesting storylines for is the United States Championship. Shinsuke Nakamura won the United States Championship from LA Knight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, but he has had one of the dullest title reigns ever.

Ad

The King of Strong Style has defended the title only once on TV so far, and that encounter, which was a rematch against Knight, ended in a Disqualification. Triple H may decide to take the championship off Shinsuke ahead of WrestleMania 41 so that he can book something exciting in the title picture ahead of The Show of Shows. He could book LA Knight to get another match against the Japanese star and become a two-time United States Champion.

Ad

Trending

The WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber 2025 will take place in Canada, and it is set to be a big show. Triple H usually books title matches on the go-home shows ahead of the premium live events, so it could feature a third match between Knight and Nakamura for the gold. The Megastar is one of the most popular names in WWE right now, so him winning back the title after 90 days could lead to it regaining credibility ahead of WrestleMania.

Ad

The Stamford-based promotion could even book a huge feud between LA Knight and Drew McIntyre for the title. The two stars allegedly had some real heat between them following the Royal Rumble. The rivalry may even lead to The Scottish Warrior capturing the United States Championship, a belt he has never won before. It would be a deserving WrestleMania moment for Drew after his amazing feud with CM Punk last year.

Ad

Ad

Shinsuke Nakamura is reportedly set to defend the WWE United States Championship in Canada

Shinsuke Nakamura has not been featured regularly on WWE television, but his second defense of the US Title could finally be coming soon.

WrestleVotes recently reported on the Live Q&A on Backstage Pass that the 44-year-old could defend the title at the SkyDome, now known as Rogers Centre, which is the venue for the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber and the premium live event.

Ad

"I've heard rumblings of a Shinsuke Nakamura title defense. Don't know the opponent, but that's one that I've heard could take place at the SkyDome." [From 26:19 onwards]

Expand Tweet

If things go as rumored, Triple H could finally do something to make the US Title picture exciting again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback