Big title match could still be added to WWE Elimination Chamber (Exclusive)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is just around the corner. The premium live event goes down on March 1 at Toronto's Rogers Centre (formerly known as the SkyDome) in Canada. Only two matches have been confirmed thus far but it seems a big title match could still be added to the show.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes addressed the possibility of a major title match involving a popular superstar, namely Shinsuke Nakamura, at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"I've heard rumblings of a Shinsuke Nakamura title defense. Don't know the opponent, but that's one that I've heard could take place at the SkyDome." [From 26:19 onwards]

For those unaware, Nakamura won the United States Championship by beating LA Knight at WWE Survivor Series 2024. He retained his title via DQ in a rematch on the January 10 episode of SmackDown.

Speaking of LA Knight, The Megastar failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber last week on SmackDown after he lost to Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat qualifier that also featured former multi-time tag team champion Jimmy Uso.

Elimination Chamber will be the last stop before WrestleMania 41 and several matches at The Show of Shows will be influenced by what happens in Toronto.

