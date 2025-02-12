Big title match could still be added to WWE Elimination Chamber (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 12, 2025 05:08 GMT
The official line-up for Men
The official line-up for Men's Elimination Chamber with two superstars yet to be determined (Image via WWE.com)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is just around the corner. The premium live event goes down on March 1 at Toronto's Rogers Centre (formerly known as the SkyDome) in Canada. Only two matches have been confirmed thus far but it seems a big title match could still be added to the show.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes addressed the possibility of a major title match involving a popular superstar, namely Shinsuke Nakamura, at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"I've heard rumblings of a Shinsuke Nakamura title defense. Don't know the opponent, but that's one that I've heard could take place at the SkyDome." [From 26:19 onwards]

For those unaware, Nakamura won the United States Championship by beating LA Knight at WWE Survivor Series 2024. He retained his title via DQ in a rematch on the January 10 episode of SmackDown.

also-read-trending Trending

Speaking of LA Knight, The Megastar failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber last week on SmackDown after he lost to Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat qualifier that also featured former multi-time tag team champion Jimmy Uso.

youtube-cover

Elimination Chamber will be the last stop before WrestleMania 41 and several matches at The Show of Shows will be influenced by what happens in Toronto.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी