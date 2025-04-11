Prayers for WWE star Kevin Owens' speedy recovery!

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has been put on the shelf for the foreseeable future. A recent report has shed light on his potential recovery timeline.

Ad

The Prizefighter revealed on SmackDown last week that he will no longer be able to compete at WrestleMania 41 due to a neck injury. He was scheduled to face Randy Orton in the culmination of months-long feud.

Owens hit a bump in the road when he jarred his neck back in January. However, it wasn't until last week that doctors told him he would require neck surgery.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer learned that Kevin Owens underwent a successful neck surgery on April 7.

Ad

Trending

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

The veteran journalist said the Canadian wrestler is expected to be out of action for at least 12 to 15 months, though Owens is hoping to recover within a year.

"Regarding Owens, his surgery was believed to have taken place on 4/7. In most cases, this type of surgery leads to the person being out 12 to 15 months although there are other forms of neck surgery that can be done. Tommaso Ciampa several years back had a shorter recovery time. Owens put the timetable as six to eight months, or maybe a year," Meltzer wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Kevin Owens a speedy recovery!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More