Prayers for WWE star Kevin Owens' speedy recovery!

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has been put on the shelf for the foreseeable future. A recent report has shed light on his potential recovery timeline.
The Prizefighter revealed on SmackDown last week that he will no longer be able to compete at WrestleMania 41 due to a neck injury. He was scheduled to face Randy Orton in the culmination of months-long feud.
Owens hit a bump in the road when he jarred his neck back in January. However, it wasn't until last week that doctors told him he would require neck surgery.
During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer learned that Kevin Owens underwent a successful neck surgery on April 7.
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
The veteran journalist said the Canadian wrestler is expected to be out of action for at least 12 to 15 months, though Owens is hoping to recover within a year.
"Regarding Owens, his surgery was believed to have taken place on 4/7. In most cases, this type of surgery leads to the person being out 12 to 15 months although there are other forms of neck surgery that can be done. Tommaso Ciampa several years back had a shorter recovery time. Owens put the timetable as six to eight months, or maybe a year," Meltzer wrote.
Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Kevin Owens a speedy recovery!