Randy Orton and Riddle allegedly set to miss upcoming episode of RAW

WWE Superstars Randy Orton & Riddle will reportedly miss next week's episode of RAW.

Randy Orton & Riddle, known as RK-Bro, are the current RAW Tag Team Champs. The wrestling duo is set to face The Usos, the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, at WrestleMania Backlash on May 7 in a Winner Take All Championship Unification Match.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there's a possibility of Randy & Riddle missing the May 2 episode of RAW due to the promotion's UK Tour. However, RK-Bro will be present on the next episode of SmackDown, which was taped last week. It featured the contract signing between them and The Usos for their upcoming match:

"It’s not a full blown UK tour where everybody goes. It’s really just SmackDown and Orton & Riddle are going though. So, Orton & Riddle will probably miss next week’s RAW. You know, the RAW before. But they’ll be on the SmackDown show since they did the contract signing on the taped show." (H/T - Ringside News)

Randy Orton opens up about his real-life friendship with Riddle

Randy Orton opined that his tag team partner Riddle has made his job much more exciting.

Orton lost to Riddle in a match in April 2021, which sparked the formation of RK-Bro. In a YouTube video released by WWE, Orton spoke about the most significant moments in his career, which involved a part of his journey with Riddle. The Legend Killer said the young star had injected new energy into his work:

"It's no secret to the WWE Universe that I'm having a lot of fun in the ring right now and that's greatly due to the fact that my partner is a lot of fun to be around. He's reinvigorated my love for being out in that ring and I think it's because he makes work so much fun. Being with Riddle, it kind of lets me take the guard down, I'm reacting or like I wanna react instead of trying to be always serious."

Randy Orton recently completed 20 years with WWE. Orton also professed his desire to write his name alongside The Undertaker, who stayed loyal to WWE throughout his career.

Edited by Abhinav Singh