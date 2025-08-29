Randy Orton RKOs beloved WWE veteran in rage attack on SmackDown

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 29, 2025 19:44 GMT
Randy Orton on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Randy Orton is among the most unpredictable and intimidating stars on the WWE roster. The Apex Predator hit wrestling veteran Hurricane Helms with an RKO on Friday Night SmackDown.

On the go-home edition of the show before WWE Clash in Paris, Drew McIntyre called out The Viper for attacking him last week. The 14-time World Champion obliged and made his way to the squared circle.

The Scottish Warrior noted that he would be okay with Randy Orton flooring him with the RKO last week if he did it for himself and not because of his friendship with Cody Rhodes. McIntyre continued to gaslight the 45-year-old, stating that The American Nightmare was not his friend.

In response, Orton noted that he got his hands on McIntyre because the latter was a "pr*ck." A fumed-up Drew McIntyre hit Randy with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. He tried to follow it up with a Claymore kick, but The Viper got out of the way. The veteran floored the Scotsman with a DDT instead.

As Randy Orton coiled in for an RKO, security guards tried to prevent further escalation. Wrestling veteran Hurricane Helms, who is a backstage producer, also made his way to the squared circle. Orton took out two security officials with the RKO before doing the same to the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Orton then tried to floor Drew McIntyre with a punt kick. However, the former WWE Champion escaped the ring. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for the two going forward.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

