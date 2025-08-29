Randy Orton RKOs beloved WWE veteran in rage attack on SmackDown

Randy Orton is among the most unpredictable and intimidating stars on the WWE roster. The Apex Predator hit wrestling veteran Hurricane Helms with an RKO on Friday Night SmackDown.On the go-home edition of the show before WWE Clash in Paris, Drew McIntyre called out The Viper for attacking him last week. The 14-time World Champion obliged and made his way to the squared circle.The Scottish Warrior noted that he would be okay with Randy Orton flooring him with the RKO last week if he did it for himself and not because of his friendship with Cody Rhodes. McIntyre continued to gaslight the 45-year-old, stating that The American Nightmare was not his friend.In response, Orton noted that he got his hands on McIntyre because the latter was a &quot;pr*ck.&quot; A fumed-up Drew McIntyre hit Randy with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. He tried to follow it up with a Claymore kick, but The Viper got out of the way. The veteran floored the Scotsman with a DDT instead.As Randy Orton coiled in for an RKO, security guards tried to prevent further escalation. Wrestling veteran Hurricane Helms, who is a backstage producer, also made his way to the squared circle. Orton took out two security officials with the RKO before doing the same to the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.Orton then tried to floor Drew McIntyre with a punt kick. However, the former WWE Champion escaped the ring. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for the two going forward.