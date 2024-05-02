Randy Orton's 788-day streak comes to an end at WWE live event

Randy Orton has been a mainstay on WWE programming since returning from injury at Survivor Series last year. The superstar was in action at last night's live event in Bologna, Italy where his 788-day run came to an end.

The Apex Predator has been embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline since returning from injury. After a brief program with Logan Paul on the Road to WrestleMania, Orton once again came back to haunt The Bloodline on SmackDown as he saved Kevin Owens from Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

The 14-time world champion took on the heel duo at last night's live event where Tonga made his in-ring debut. Orton teamed up with LA Knight but they failed to win the match. This was Orton's first defeat on the live circuit in over two years. The Legend Killer last lost a house show match back on March 5, 2022.

Solo Sikoa and Tam Tonga continued to attack Knight after the match. However, Orton recovered to lay out Tonga with an RKO. LA Knight then took out Solo with a BFT to end the segment.

Randy Orton will be in action at WWE Backlash

Randy Orton's feud with the Bloodline is set to continue over to Backlash where the Apex Predator will join forces with Kevin Owens to take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

Solo and Tonga have been targeting Owens for the last few weeks. The Prizefighter was saved by Randy this past Friday on SmackDown, setting up the Backlash match.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were also in action at WrestleMania 40. However, the duo were not on the same side as they faced Logan Paul for the United States Championship in a triple-threat match. The Maverick retained the gold after an enthralling match.

