WWE Live Event Results: Randy Orton has a new tag team partner, current champion suffers loss, Damian Priest faces three challengers (Bologna, 05/01)

WWE continued its European tour with a house show in Bologna, Italy, on Wednesday, May 1. We now have results from the show, which featured stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event started with a title match, with Sami Zayn putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Ludwig Kaiser. While Kaiser has been impressive as a singles star, he failed to win the title that his faction leader lost at WrestleMania 40.

The show also featured WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka and Kairi Sane teamed up with Dakota Kai to take on Jade Cargill, Naomi and Bianca Belair. The latter three have gotten the better of Damage CTRL in their previous meetings and the same continued in Italy, as Cargill picked up the win for her team. She and The EST will also challenge for the tag titles at Backlash in France.

Next, Tama Tonga made his live event debut. The Bloodline star partnered with Solo Sikoa to take on Randy Orton and LA Knight. Solo also snapped his losing streak as the heel duo picked up the win. However, their victory was short-lived as The Viper delivered an RKO to Tonga after the match while Knight laid out Sikoa with a BFT.

Damian Priest also defended his World Heavyweight Championship in Bologna. The Judgment Day star defeated Jey Uso, Gunther and Chad Gable in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Elsewhere on the show, World Tag Team Champions The Miz and R-Truth defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, while Becky Lynch retained her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

The show was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura. The American Nightmare emerged victorious to conclude the action-packed night.

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Bologna, Italy, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn retains over Ludwig Kaiser

Sami Zayn retains over Ludwig Kaiser Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi defeated Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane)

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Randy Orton and LA Knight

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest retains over Gunther, Chad Gable and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way

Damian Priest retains over Gunther, Chad Gable and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way World Tag Team Titles Match – Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Women’s World Title Match – Becky Lynch retains over Nia Jax

Becky Lynch retains over Nia Jax Undisputed WWE Title Match – Cody Rhodes retains over Shinsuke Nakamura

