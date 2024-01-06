Randy Orton's family photographed with top Damage CTRL members

Damage CTRL members were recently photographed alongside members of Randy Orton's family.

Damage CTRL currently consists of Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. The faction was formed in 2022 when the returning Bayley confronted Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch alongside SKY and Kai. In 2023, Sane and Asuka joined the faction.

Taking to Instagram, Randy's wife, Kim Orton, shared photos of their daughters posing alongside Bayley and SKY. Alanna, the daughter of Randy and Kim, is noticeably taller than both Bayley and SKY and was seen posing with the WWE Women's Championship.

"Went on a little girls trip with my besties (and daddy @randyorton ) a couple days ago," wrote Kim Orton.

Check out Kim Orton's Instagram post:

Disco Inferno discussed the possibility of a match between Nick Aldis and Randy Orton

Nick Aldis has received acclaim for his work as the General Manager of SmackDown. He is also a highly respected competitor among this generation of pro wrestlers.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Inferno pointed out that Aldis has done a great job as the GM on SmackDown, and fans now want him to wrestle in WWE. He further suggested the idea of a match between Aldis and Randy Orton. Inferno said:

"Just because Aldis is doing good content in these promos, everybody's like, 'Oh he should wrestle.' He's doing fine in his role. He's a TV character that's performing his role very well. So I'm not interested in seeing him wrestle yet. Nothing has risen to the level of he should want to fight somebody. Maybe down the road, it makes sense. But right now, he's doing great at what he's doing."

Orton will be in action against AJ Styles and LA Knight on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to decide the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Have you enjoyed Randy Orton's run since his return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.