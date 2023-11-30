Randy Orton's father explains how the WWE star got in incredible shape for his return (Exclusive)

Bob Orton Jr. recently shed light on how Randy Orton transformed his body in preparation for his WWE in-ring return.

On November 25, The Apex Predator competed in his first match in 18 months at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE commentator Michael Cole noted how the returning star bulked up by lifting lighter weights with more repetitions.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Randy Orton's father elaborated on his son's workout regime:

"He looks great. He's been training really, really hard. I go over once in a while to watch him. He's been working out hard for, gosh, I guess the last seven, eight months when he was able to get back in the gym. He's really stepped it up." [2:12 – 2:31]

Bob Orton Jr. added that the 14-time World Champion also improved his cardio by riding bikes at the gym:

"He just lifts some weights and he rides the bike a little, basically gym stuff. He gets in there and he trains hard." [2:35 – 2:49]

In the video above, Bob Orton Jr. also gave his thoughts on his son potentially sharing the ring with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in the near future.

Bob Orton Jr. discusses Randy Orton as a family man

Away from WWE, Randy Orton is a father of two girls and stepfather of three boys. The 43-year-old has been married to his second wife, Kim, since 2015.

Bob Orton Jr. only has positive things to say about his son as a human being outside the wrestling business:

"Oh gosh, yes, you should see him around the kids. He's just a fantastic father and he treats everybody with respect. He's just a good man, he really is." [3:13 – 3:27]

Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio on the November 27 episode of RAW. He is also advertised to appear on the December 1 episode of SmackDown.

