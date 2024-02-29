Randy Orton's father makes a bold claim about the WWE star

Randy Orton has been a WWE main-eventer for the last two decades. According to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., The Viper is probably the best wrestler in the company's history.

In 2002, Randy Orton moved to the main roster after two years in WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental territory. He then rose through the ranks as a member of the legendary Evolution faction before breaking out as a singles competitor.

Speaking to Friday Night Fights TV, Bob Orton Jr. reminisced about his own career before praising his son:

"Nowadays, I just think of Randy. I think he's the best they've got. Probably the best they've ever had. I'm a proud daddy (…) Every time I go over to his house, he's got a garage with a gym in it. It's just as good as anybody's gym, you know, so he's got a gym. And every time I go over there, he's in the gym. He works hard at what he does. To look that good, you've got to." [2:25 – 3:04]

Randy Orton is a 14-time world champion. He only needs two more world title victories to match John Cena and Ric Flair's joint-record of 16.

Randy Orton's father names two legends he enjoyed traveling with

Bob Orton Jr. made his wrestling debut in 1972. He worked for several major promotions throughout his legendary career, including the AWA, NJPW, NWA, and WWE.

The 73-year-old mentioned Don Muraco and Roddy Piper as two people he enjoyed spending time with on the road between shows:

"Being together with Roddy Piper was a lot of fun," Bob Orton Jr. said. "Never a dull moment with Roddy, and I didn't have to say a word. He talked everywhere we went. He talked the whole way there and the whole way back. He was a lot of fun to listen to. I really remember those [conversations] when I start to think back about the past. Don Muraco too. I always think of Don." [1:57 – 2:24]

In 2023, Bob Orton Jr. spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about his son's in-ring return after being sidelined for 18 months.

