Randy Orton’s former tag team partner pays tribute to The Viper following WWE RAW

Randy Orton's former tag team partner has shared a tribute following WWE RAW.

The Viper has been out of action with a back injury since last year. He was involved in a tag team with Matt Riddle known as RK-Bro, and the unlikely duo captured the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. The Usos defeated Orton and Riddle in a Winner's Take All Match on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown, and The Legend Killer has not competed since.

Matt Riddle struggled on the main roster without his tag team partner and never developed into a singles star. The Original Bro tried getting Drew McIntyre to team up with him before he was released by the promotion in September 2023. Orton has been rumored to be making his comeback soon, with many fans hoping to see him return at Survivor Series.

Following last night's edition of RAW, Matt Riddle took to his Instagram story to repost a fan tribute to RK-Bro. You can check out the video by clicking here.

Riddle shares tribute on Instagram.

EC3 believes Randy Orton will return to WWE better than ever

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently stated that Randy Orton will return to the company better than ever.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 noted that Orton takes good care of himself, and the time off has likely allowed him to heal up. He added that he hopes that the legend has a few more years left in his career as a WWE Superstar.

"He [Randy Orton] takes care of himself. The year and a half might have comfortably allowed him to heal up. I'm big into recovery and all the assets and the modalities that are possible now, from stem cells and software therapy and red lights. He's not gonna be coming back old and crusty. He's gonna come back better than ever, and then hopefully, he has a good two to three years," said EC3. [From 04:47 - 05:15]

Randy Orton is a massive star and has been missed by WWE fans around the world. It will be fascinating to see if the 43-year-old does finally make his return at Survivor Series on November 25.

