Randy Orton's Survivor Series return will get spoiled by another returning legend, according to WWE Universe

The WWE Universe thinks a returning former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will rain on Randy Orton's parade at the November 25th Premium Live Event.

This year's Survivor Series will feature the return of the barbaric structure known as WarGames. Following the chaos that ensued on RAW this week, Adam Pearce announced a WarGames match pitting The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) against the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

However, the WarGames matches traditionally feature five men on each side. Recent reports have suggested that Drew McIntyre, who's on the brink of turning heel, could finally join forces with The Judgment Day while Randy Orton aligns himself with the babyfaces.

While nothing is set in stone yet, this would make the most logical booking sense since The Viper is reportedly slated for Survivor Series: WarGames. Interestingly, he's not the only one heavily linked with a return in Chicago this year. Speculation has been rife about CM Punk coming back to WWE in front of his home crowd.

That said, some fans believe The Straight Edge Superstar will take away The Apex Predator's spotlight by showing up during the closing moments of the marquee show.

Randy Orton tipped to feud with Seth Rollins upon his WWE return

Speaking on the recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 expressed his desire to see The Legend Killer turn heel and renew an old rivalry with Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

"Let that run for a few months, and then Randy Orton is also a sinister guy. Just turn him into a heel. Then he can work with Rollins. Now you got another program. That's good business because I would be down to see both of those matches. You got a guy like Randy Orton with fresh legs, rejuvenated, been gone for a little bit, there's no creative stink in it. It's almost like a clean slate, he's retcon, but he's still a legend. He's still one of the best, which is truly a gift."

The Visionary is riding high as the World Heavyweight Champion, having recently defeated Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. If Orton comes back, he could pose a serious threat to Rollins' fairytale run.

