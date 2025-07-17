Randy Orton's heated argument turns into a fight with 40-year-old star on talk show

WWE Superstars Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre got into a fight on tonight's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The two stars are set to compete against each other in a huge tag team match at SummerSlam 2025.

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Orton and Jelly Roll will take on McIntyre and Logan Paul in a major tag team match. The reaction to WWE booking this match has been mostly negative so far, with fans expressing unhappiness about the celebrity involvement.

On tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, 40-year-old Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton got into a confrontation, and things got heated up pretty quickly. The two veterans then exchanged blows, with fans cheering for both of them.

Watch the clip of the fight below:

At SummerSlam, Jelly Roll will compete in a WWE ring for the first time. He has been training for his debut match for quite a while now, and it will be interesting to see how he fares once he steps into the squared circle.

Jelly Roll and Logan Paul also had a confrontation just seconds after Orton and McIntyre went to the back while brawling. It didn't end well for Paul, and he was on the receiving end of a Chokeslam by Jelly Roll.

