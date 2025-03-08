  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Randy Orton
  • Randy Orton's one-word reaction to WWE fans loudly booing John Cena on SmackDown; The Viper was genuinely shocked

Randy Orton's one-word reaction to WWE fans loudly booing John Cena on SmackDown; The Viper was genuinely shocked

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 08, 2025 04:34 GMT
Orton and Cena (via WWE
Orton and Cena (via WWE's X and website)

WWE legend Randy Orton had a shocked look on his face when the capacity crowd on SmackDown booed John Cena. The Viper was addressing Cena's massive heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 and took a shot at the fellow veteran in his promo.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena finally turned heel and shocked the pro wrestling world. After winning the Chamber match, he sided with The Rock and attacked Cody Rhodes. He will now wrestle The American Nightmare in a highly anticipated Undisputed WWE Title match at WrestleMania 41.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton cut a promo addressing John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. At one point, when Orton took Cena's name, the crowd couldn't help but boo loudly. Randy Orton was genuinely shocked at the reception that Cena received and uttered the word "Wow."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Previously, many fans and critics were of the opinion that despite the heel turn, it would be difficult for Cena to get booed since it was his final year of pro wrestling and that he would be retiring in December. However, it seems that the legend has managed to sell the fans on the heel turn, and those in attendance were behind Cody Rhodes.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Check out the clip below:

Ad

Orton and Cena have been the best of friends for a long time now. Orton is also close with Cody Rhodes. They go way back to when the world champion was working alongside The Viper in The Legacy.

Rhodes is now WWE's top champion but has not forgotten his humble beginnings. He still admires and respects Orton. The same can't be said for Cena, though, as The American Nightmare was beyond angry at the 16-time world champion in his promo on SmackDown.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी