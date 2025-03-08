Randy Orton's one-word reaction to WWE fans loudly booing John Cena on SmackDown; The Viper was genuinely shocked

WWE legend Randy Orton had a shocked look on his face when the capacity crowd on SmackDown booed John Cena. The Viper was addressing Cena's massive heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 and took a shot at the fellow veteran in his promo.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena finally turned heel and shocked the pro wrestling world. After winning the Chamber match, he sided with The Rock and attacked Cody Rhodes. He will now wrestle The American Nightmare in a highly anticipated Undisputed WWE Title match at WrestleMania 41.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton cut a promo addressing John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. At one point, when Orton took Cena's name, the crowd couldn't help but boo loudly. Randy Orton was genuinely shocked at the reception that Cena received and uttered the word "Wow."

Previously, many fans and critics were of the opinion that despite the heel turn, it would be difficult for Cena to get booed since it was his final year of pro wrestling and that he would be retiring in December. However, it seems that the legend has managed to sell the fans on the heel turn, and those in attendance were behind Cody Rhodes.

Orton and Cena have been the best of friends for a long time now. Orton is also close with Cody Rhodes. They go way back to when the world champion was working alongside The Viper in The Legacy.

Rhodes is now WWE's top champion but has not forgotten his humble beginnings. He still admires and respects Orton. The same can't be said for Cena, though, as The American Nightmare was beyond angry at the 16-time world champion in his promo on SmackDown.

