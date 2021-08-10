Randy Orton's reaction to John Cena and Riddle's WWE RAW segment

Randy Orton told Riddle after his recent segment with John Cena that the WWE veteran “gave [him] the rub” by appearing on television with him.

Cena returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 18 after over a year away from the company. The following night, he and Riddle repeatedly said the word “bro” to each other during a brief interaction in the middle of the ring.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Riddle disclosed that Orton got in touch with him after the comedy segment.

“As Randy would say, because after John did that little promo with me on the mic when we bro’d off to each other, Randy hit me up and he goes, ‘I don’t know if you know this, kid, but John Cena just gave you the rub,'" said Riddle. "And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know what the rub is, Randy.'"

Riddle also gave his thoughts on teaming with Randy Orton, Adam Cole’s chances on the main roster, and much more. Watch the interview in the video above.

Riddle’s response to Randy Orton’s comment

RK-Bro have had lots of ups and downs in recent months

In wrestling, a high-profile star can give a lesser-known person “the rub” by appearing in a match or segment with them.

Using Randy Orton’s “rub” comment as an example, Riddle said his RK-Bro tag team partner occasionally treats him like he knows nothing about wrestling.

“Randy talks to me like I don’t know what wrestling is sometimes,” Riddle added. “I have to be like, ‘Randy, I’ve wrestled on the indies, I’ve been in the WWE a couple of years. Not at your level, for sure, Randy, but I kind of know what I’m doing. I know what the rub is. I know what Cena did right there. We’re cool, I got it.’ But yeah, I was very excited about that.”

Randy Orton made his return to WWE programming on this week’s RAW following an absence of several weeks. The episode ended with the 14-time World Champion defeating AJ Styles. After the match, he hit Riddle with an RKO, leaving the future of their team up in the air.

