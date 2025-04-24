Randy Orton's secret before WWE RAW revealed

Footage has now revealed what Randy Orton secretly did before WWE RAW. The star was caught on camera doing something that fans don't usually get to see. John Cena was also caught by surprise in the moment, as Orton has now ensured that he will be the target of his long-time rival for the coming months.

On RAW this past Monday night, Orton created shockwaves by attacking the new Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, and leaving him lying unconscious with the title draped over his body. Now, video footage has emerged of how he managed to do this.

Randy Orton is seen in the video, working as part of the ring crew for the most part. He seemed to be one of them. However, he then suddenly gets low after being surrounded by a few others, and with the view obscured for fans, he got under the ring quietly. This was done just before RAW started, as he was seen checking the ring and helping to set it up.

In another video, Orton is seen quietly sliding out from under the ring as well, just before he gets into the ring and gets behind John Cena. He then hits him with the RKO, thoroughly taking him out and standing tall. The star is clearly after the Undisputed WWE Championship and that appears to be how he's going to go about things at the moment.

The secret entry and exit from under the ring is something fans usually don't get to see, but the footage shared on this occasion revealed it.

Now that Randy Orton has all but shouted his intentions of going after John Cena from the rooftops, the two stars are likely going to go at it in the ring at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event.

