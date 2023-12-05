Randy Orton’s surprise attack on SmackDown star was improvised, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive) 

Randy Orton returned to WWE SmackDown last week to confront The Bloodline after they injured him in May 2022. He assaulted many stars on the blue show, including the brand's general manager, Nick Aldis. Vince Russo recently commented on the entertaining spot.

The Viper ended the program by shockingly delivering a classic RKO to Aldis. While The National Treasure was on the receiving end of the devastating maneuver, he would be happy to have Orton on the SmackDown roster. Adam Pearce also offered a RAW contract to the 14-time World Champion, but the latter ultimately chose to join the blue brand to target The Bloodline.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo speculated that the RKO sequence involving Randy Orton and Aldis was improvised.

“I already knew it to begin with, and then it was something that he said before. So, Chris [Featherstone], SmackDown is over, now we’re gonna have fun and games for the house. I guarantee you one thousand percent Nick Aldis knew nothing about that RKO.” (37:12 onwards)

Russo further explained why including the spot on the show could have been a last-minute decision.

“That’s what they do. Bruce Prichard never liked Nick Aldis, they always had heat together, [and] this is the fun and games they play. I guarantee you, Orton, just said to Nick, 'RKO' and of course, Aldis had to take it because Nick made the comment today, it really does come out of nowhere.” (37:55 onwards)

What did you think of Randy Orton's surprise attack on Aldis? Do you think it was a planned moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

